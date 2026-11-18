Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited (HEOSL), operator of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 30, has stepped up its drilling campaign to boost production, grow reserves and unlock the asset’s hydrocarbon potential, targeting output of 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) by 2030.

The campaign is being driven by sustained capital investment, improved reservoir management, technological advancement and operational efficiency.

Assistant General Manager, Technology Portfolio Development, Adejare Oni, who represented the Chief Executive Officer, Ado Oseragbaje, at the 44th Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) Annual International Conference and Exhibition, said the initiative was central to the company’s asset development and production growth strategy.

Oni said unlocking the full potential of OML 30 required sustained investment, better understanding of subsurface resources and disciplined operational execution.

“Achieving this ambition requires an integrated approach to asset development, combining strategic investment, effective reservoir management, operational excellence and a deeper understanding of our subsurface potential,” he stated.

He added that the company was strengthening its technological capabilities through an accelerated digital transformation agenda and implementation of its flagship Operating Management System (OMS).

According to him, the initiatives are designed to standardise processes, improve operational efficiency, strengthen performance management and enhance business decision-making.

“The future competitiveness of Nigeria’s upstream industry will depend on our ability to translate resource potential into tangible value through technical innovation, strategic investment and operational discipline,” Oni said.

Heritage Energy operates OML 30 on behalf of its joint venture partners, NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL) and Shoreline Natural Resources Limited (SNRL).