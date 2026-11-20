Femi Ajasa

THE Chairman and founder of Journalism Clinic, Mr Taiwo Obe, has described the late Online Editor of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr Femi Ajasa, as a go-getter, regretting that his death has robbed journalism of one of its brightest young professionals.

Similarly, Providus Bank, one of Nigeria’s new-generation banks, has expressed sadness over Ajasa’s demise, saying his death is a loss not only to Vanguard but also to the media industry.

In a condolence letter by its Group Head, Brand and Corporate Communication, Dafe Ivwurie, the bank said: “We were deeply saddened to learn of the death of Olufemi Ajasa.

“By all accounts, he was an accomplished and highly respected digital journalist whose professionalism, dedication, and commitment to excellence contributed immensely to the growth and reputation of Vanguard’s digital media platforms. His passing at such a young age is a great loss not only to Vanguard but also to the Nigerian media industry.”

Meanwhile, Obe, who took to his Facebook page to mourn Ajasa, described him as one of the first journalists trained at his clinic.

He recounted the events that brought him close to the deceased and traced the history of their relationship until Ajasa’s death on Sunday.

Obe said: “Circa 1997, TaijoWonukabe Limited, which I co-founded about two years earlier, moved from its garage office graciously donated to us by the prolific columnist, late Pini Jason Onyegbadue, into a three-bedroom bungalow on Bassie Ogamba Street, off Adeniran Ogunsanya, in Surulere, Lagos.

“That property belonged to Madam Pemu, a relation of Sam Amuka-Pemu, the legendary journalist, Uncle Sam.

“One day, not long after we moved in, Uncle Sam showed up, to greet Madam Pemu, who lived in a separate bungalow on the same premises.

“I knew him then more by name than physical interactions. Either when he was leaving or as he alighted, I approached him, to introduce myself and after we exchanged pleasantries, he said: Money is good. See how you boys have changed this building.

“From that day till date, we became connected. Fast forward to circa 2015: I had founded The Journalism Clinic and converted and renamed the hall which was the finishing room of PrintPro Projects Limited – the printing subsidiary of TaijoWonukabe – to The Hub – the training room of The Journalism Clinic at Anifowose, around the corner from Bassie Ogamba.

“Uncle Sam visited one afternoon and declared ‘Vanguard will send people to all the training you will do here’.”

He kept his word and the first paid training we had in The Hub included three participants from Vanguard Online Desk and Olufemi Ajasa was one of them.

“A fine gentleman, two days ago, Vanguard reported his passing after a brief illness. Since that training, I had encountered Femi in various places and positions. He remained as respectful as ever; always go-getting and consistently impeccably-dressed. This really hit hard. Sùn re ò, Femooo,” he added.