Hardship real, but Nigeria is more than its challenges — Abbas

House of Reps Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas

By John Alechenu

ABUJA — Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has acknowledged the hardship confronting Nigerians, saying governments at all levels must urgently address the difficulties facing households and businesses.

Abbas, however, cautioned the international community against defining Nigeria solely by its challenges, insisting that the country’s economic potential, human capital and development progress should also be recognised.

He spoke on Monday at the ongoing Global Alliance World Public Relations Forum in Abuja, where he addressed issues bordering on responsible communication, democratic accountability, governance and institutional reforms.

The Speaker, who was represented by the House Majority Leader, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, said the economic difficulties confronting Nigerians could no longer be ignored or dismissed.

“The difficulties confronting households and businesses are real and deserve serious attention,” he said.

Abbas noted that Nigerians expected improved security, employment opportunities, efficient public services and better governance, adding that the benefits of ongoing economic reforms must begin to reflect in their daily lives.

He said the reforms being implemented by the President Bola Tinubu-led administration were designed to address structural weaknesses, restore economic stability and lay the foundation for sustainable growth.

However, he acknowledged that the reforms had come with immediate costs, stressing that government had a responsibility to ensure that their eventual benefits translated into tangible improvements in citizens’ living conditions.

“The challenge before government is to ensure that their benefits translate into tangible improvements in the lives of ordinary Nigerians,” he said.

On insecurity, the Speaker called for decisive and sustained action against those responsible for violence across the country.

He described every innocent life lost to insecurity as a tragedy that demanded justice and accountability.

“Every innocent life lost is a tragedy that calls for justice and accountability,” he said.

Abbas urged the country to remain resolute in confronting perpetrators of violence, strengthening security institutions and protecting every citizen, irrespective of religion, ethnicity or place of origin.

Turning to Nigeria’s international image, the Speaker warned against narratives that portray the country exclusively through its difficulties, arguing that such representations could overshadow its achievements and development potential.

“There is a difference between reporting a country’s difficulties and reducing the country to those difficulties. There is also a difference between legitimate scrutiny and the construction of narratives that oversimplify complex realities.

“We do not seek immunity from scrutiny. We seek fairness in the exercise of scrutiny. This is not an argument for managing Nigeria’s image at the expense of truth,” he said.

He urged public relations practitioners and other communication professionals to uphold fairness, accuracy and balance, noting that their work played an important role in shaping public understanding and sustaining democracy.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s democratic journey since 1999, Abbas said the country had maintained constitutional governance through successive elections, changes in leadership and the continued operation of democratic institutions.

He, however, acknowledged that the democratic process remained a work in progress, identifying institutional capacity, electoral confidence, public accountability and political intolerance as some of the challenges requiring attention.

According to him, democracy thrives not only through institutions but also through the space it provides for disagreement, representation, negotiation and peaceful political competition.

“Democracy cannot thrive on institutions alone. It also depends on the quality of public discourse,” he said.

Abbas stressed the need for citizens to have access to reliable information to make informed decisions, urging political actors to engage in debates based on ideas, policies and evidence rather than insults, intimidation and deliberate falsehoods.

He also called for the protection of press freedom, saying journalists must be allowed to scrutinise those in authority while adhering to professional standards.

Public institutions, he added, must equally embrace transparency and accountability.

Describing parliament as the constitutional platform for representation, deliberation and accountability, Abbas said its legitimacy depended not only on the laws it enacted but also on public confidence in its processes.

He noted that the House of Representatives, with 360 members representing constituencies across the federation, had a special responsibility to accommodate the diverse interests and aspirations of Nigerians.

He listed national security, economic growth and development, education, healthcare, social inclusion, institutional strengthening and an open parliament among the legislature’s priorities.

The Speaker maintained that legislative performance should ultimately be measured by its impact on the welfare, security and opportunities available to Nigerians.

He also disclosed that the National Assembly had advanced constitutional reforms aimed at strengthening the country’s security architecture, including a proposal for the establishment of state police.