By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, has urged Nigerians to exercise patience with President Bola Tinubu’s administration, expressing optimism that the country would overcome its current challenges.

The monarch made the appeal on Tuesday while speaking with journalists after the installation of the new Kakawa of Lagos, High Chief Jamiu Kakawa, and Eletu of Iwashe, High Chief Teslim Oluwatosin, at his palace in Iga Iduganran, Lagos Island.

Akiolu called for cooperation, prayers and trust in God, stressing that unity and understanding among political leaders were essential for national development.

He noted that disagreements among politicians were part of the democratic process, warning that political differences should not be mistaken for permanent hostility.

According to him, political leaders must be willing to find common ground in the interest of the country.

“My special appeal to all Nigerians is to give more time to the incumbent president to complete his assignment. And with the support and prayers of all of us, all will be well,” he said.

The monarch added: “All what we require in this country is cooperation, prayer, and closeness to God.

“You see my spirit, I’m pleading to all of us in this country that we should give peace a chance.

“See the programmes of all these aspirants, see what they have done, and pray for them and support them. All will be well with us, insha Allah.”

Akiolu also reiterated his call for Lagos State to be accorded full status, while emphasising the need for mutual respect and cooperation between traditional institutions and government.

On the newly enacted State Police Law, the monarch commended the development but urged that its implementation should be guided by fairness and the fear of God.

He said the effectiveness of any law depended not only on its enactment but also on how it was enforced and received by the people.

“All praise to God Almighty Allah. You know, anybody can make a law, but the application, where you enforce it, and the reaction of the people that matters.

“We have been long awaiting the law that we are expecting to come to force. If it is enforced and implemented with the fear of God, everything will be in order,” he said.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including the Chairman of Lagos Island Local Government, Prince Taiwo Oyekan, among others.