By Solomon Nwoke

The Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) has fixed December 2–12 for the 2026 National Division One Championship in Umuahia, Abia State.

The championship was rescheduled following the postponement of the 23rd National Sports Festival, earlier scheduled to hold in Enugu State.

In a circular signed by its Secretary General, Monica Otumala, the federation directed all qualified teams to take note of the new dates and commence preparations for the competition.

Teams are expected to arrive in Umuahia on December 2, with matches beginning on December 3. Departure is scheduled for December 12.

The HFN also announced a registration fee of N20,000 per team, while each player will pay N2,000 and coaches or officials N3,000. States are equally required to pay an annual affiliation fee of N20,000.

The circular stated that teams wishing to advertise on their jerseys must pay N100,000, while all participating teams are expected to submit their definitive registration lists on or before November 30.

Teams that fail to meet the deadline will attract a N15,000 fine.

Each team is permitted a maximum delegation of 22 persons, comprising 18 players and four coaches or officials, although only 16 players will be eligible for each match.

The draws will be conducted at the pre-match meeting on December 2, while the competition will be governed by the regulations of the HFN, Confederation of African Handball (CAHB) and International Handball Federation (IHF).

Twenty-four teams that qualified through the zonal phase are expected to compete in the men’s and women’s categories for four promotion tickets to the Ardova Handball Premier League.

The Division One Championship is the second tier of Nigeria’s handball league structure and serves as the pathway to the country’s top-flight competition