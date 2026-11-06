Hamzat promises 40% funding for youth apprenticeship

Hamzat

By Henry Ojelu

The Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship flag bearer for the 2027 election, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, has promised that his administration will provide 40 per cent funding for stipends of apprentices as part of efforts to equip young people with practical skills and improve their employability.

Hamzat made the pledge during an interactive session organised by the Lagos State chapter of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), where he outlined his plans for youth development, skills acquisition and innovation.

He said the proposed funding would encourage businesses to take on apprentices and work with professional bodies to provide young people with relevant vocational and technical training.

According to him, emphasis would also be placed on practical skills in artificial intelligence, AI, robotics and other emerging technologies, as well as vocational training and professional certification.

Hamzat said the initiative would enable young people to acquire skills and qualifications that would improve their chances of securing jobs and accessing finance.

He also pledged to strengthen the capacity of the Lagos State Science, Research and Innovation Council to support young innovators through funding, investment opportunities and global exposure.

He said the plan was to create an enabling environment for entrepreneurs to develop, commercialise and scale their innovations, while contributing to the state’s economic growth.