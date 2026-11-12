Gunmen kill young man near Imo varsity in Owerri

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By Emmanuel Iheaka

Unidentified gunmen have shot dead a young man suspected to be a student near the Bishop’s Court area, close to the Imo State University, Owerri.

The attackers reportedly stormed a car wash facility in the area in a Lexus Jeep and opened fire on the victim before fleeing the scene.

The incident threw residents and business operators in the area into panic, as people scampered for safety following the shooting.

An eyewitness said the assailants initially appeared to have brought their vehicle for washing before launching the attack.

“They came to a car spot in a Lexus Jeep, acting as if they wanted to wash the car. The next we heard was a gunshot, and the young man was in a pool of blood. They zoomed off. Nobody can actually say what led to the attack,” the source said.

The motive for the killing was yet to be established as of the time of filing this report.

The incident comes amid reports of clashes between rival cult groups in parts of Imo State, which have reportedly claimed lives in the past month.

The police had about three weeks ago announced the arrest of some suspects in connection with the attacks, adding that investigations were ongoing to apprehend other persons involved.

In response to the security concerns, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Audu Garba Bosso, convened a strategic security meeting on October 18, 2026, with Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Team Commanders to assess the situation and strengthen security operations across the state.

Following the meeting, operational commanders were directed to intensify intelligence-led operations, conduct targeted raids on identified criminal hideouts, strengthen patrols in security hotspots and respond promptly to emerging threats.

The commissioner also directed closer collaboration with community leaders, youth groups and other stakeholders to improve intelligence gathering and prevent further violence.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Henry Okoye, was yet to react to the latest killing as of the time of filing this report.