Gunmen kill security operative, three others in Plateau attack

By Golok Nanmwa, Jos

Gunmen have killed three residents and a security operative during an attack on Bel village in Sho community, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, while several other persons sustained injuries.

The attack reportedly occurred at about 9 p.m. on Sunday when the gunmen stormed the community and opened fire on residents.

A resident of the community, Mr Bulus Bot, who confirmed the incident, said the attackers invaded the village at night and shot indiscriminately at innocent citizens.

“The gunmen stormed the community at about 9 p.m. and opened fire on innocent citizens, leaving some people dead and others injured,” he said.

Bot described the incident as a disturbing attack on the community, noting that residents were caught up in the violence when the gunmen opened fire.

He said some persons sustained injuries during the attack, adding to the concern among residents over the safety of people in the area.

The Publicity Secretary of Berom Youth Moulders Association, Rwang Tengwong, also confirmed the killings and identified three of the victims as Emmanuel Pam Dachung, 15; Joseph Gyang, 28; and Emmanuel Yohanna, 32.

He alleged that a soldier was also among those killed in the attack, bringing the reported death toll to four.

Tengwong condemned the attack, describing the killing of innocent residents as unacceptable, and called on security operatives to track down those responsible.

He urged security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators were identified and brought to justice, stressing the need for decisive action to prevent further attacks on communities in the area.

Efforts to get a reaction from security operatives on the attack were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.