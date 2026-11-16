By Golok Nanmwa

Suspected gunmen have killed a newly graduated unit commander of the Plateau State-owned civilian security outfit, Operation Rainbow, and another person in an ambush in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The victims were reportedly killed at about 3pm on Monday while returning from a condolence visit to Hurti village to their community in Tadai, Manguna District of Bokkos Local Government Area.

The community leader, Machief Paul, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, said both victims were members of his community.

He said, “They are all members of my community. They went to Hurti village for a condolence visit and were returning to Tadai when suspected gunmen ambushed and killed them.

“They were killed in broad daylight this afternoon. It is very sad and unfortunate.”

Paul disclosed that one of the deceased was a newly graduated commander of Operation Rainbow, adding that the killing had thrown the community into mourning.

He said, “The commander had just graduated. We are deeply saddened by this incident, especially given the security challenges our people have continued to face.”

Also confirming the incident, an award-winning Nigerian conflict reporter from Bokkos, Masara Kim, said the two men were killed in the ambush while returning from the condolence visit.

The deceased Operation Rainbow commander was said to have recently completed a refresher training programme for unit commanders in Jos, Kim added.

Efforts to obtain further details from security authorities were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.