By Golok Nanmwa, Jos

Gunmen have killed three persons in a fresh attack on Nkiedowro community in Teegbe District of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, throwing residents into mourning.

The attack, which occurred on Friday night, claimed the lives of three Irigwe natives, bringing to 20 the number of Irigwe people reportedly killed within the week, according to the National Publicity Secretary of the Irigwe Youth Movement, Joseph Chudu Yonkpa.

Yonkpa, who confirmed the killings in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday, said the attackers launched two separate ambushes on the community.

“Yesterday night, Fulani militias launched two separate ambushes at Nkiedowro, Teegbe District, killing three Irigwe natives,” he said.

He identified the victims as Ngudo Kura, 51; Hosea Ishaya, 26; and Naomi Izeh, 22.

“This makes it a total of 20 Irigwe people killed this week in an unprovoked manner,” Yonkpa added.

He expressed condolences to the families of the victims and the entire Irigwe community, praying for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

Our correspondent reports that the latest killings occurred barely two days after 17 persons were given a mass burial following an attack on the Tafi Gana community, also in Bassa Local Government Area.

The development has heightened concerns over the security situation in the area, with residents reportedly apprehensive about possible further attacks.

The Irigwe Youth Movement urged residents to remain vigilant and avoid movements that could expose them to danger.

“We call on our people to intensify vigilance, avoid late-night and isolated movements, and report suspicious movements to the relevant authorities,” Yonkpa said.

The group also appealed to security agencies to strengthen surveillance and take necessary measures to protect communities in the area.

Efforts to get the reaction of security operatives were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.