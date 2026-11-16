Gunmen burn seven houses in Plateau community

…Council chairman condemns attack, promises support for victims

By Golok Nanmwa

JOS – Gunmen have burnt down seven houses in Bong community, Doemak District of Qua’an-Pan Local Government Area of Plateau State, in a fresh attack that has heightened concerns over insecurity in the state.

The attack, which occurred at about 9 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2026, reportedly coincided with an assault by suspected terrorists on Zwagal community in Jipal District of neighbouring Mangu Local Government Area, where several people were killed.

A community source, Mr Silas Bishop, who confirmed the incident, said the attackers stormed Bong community and set seven houses ablaze.

Bishop described the attack as unfortunate and called on security agencies to intensify efforts to track down and arrest those responsible.

He also urged the authorities to strengthen surveillance and deploy more security personnel to the community to prevent further attacks.

Confirming the incident, the Executive Chairman of Qua’an-Pan Local Government Council, Hon. (Dr.) Christopher Audu Manship, condemned the attack and assured residents that the government would not abandon them.

Manship, in a statement signed by his Director of Press and Publicity, Danaan Cletus Sylvanus, on Monday, gave the assurance during an on-the-spot assessment of the destruction in Bong community.

He said the government was committed to protecting lives and property across the state.

“Government will not abandon the people of Bong community. We will support efforts towards the restoration of the houses destroyed and sustain measures to secure the community against further attacks,” he said.

The council chairman also visited Zwagal community in Mangu Local Government Area alongside his Mangu counterpart, Hon. Emmanuel Bala Mwolpun, where he condemned the killing of residents.

Describing the attack as barbaric and inhuman, Manship said every human life was precious and that the loss of lives had left lasting pain on the affected families.

“The government will intensify efforts to secure lives and property, which remains the primary responsibility of every government,” he said.

He urged youths in the affected communities to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious movements to security agencies for necessary action.

Manship also said Governor Caleb Mutfwang remained determined to tackle insecurity in Plateau State, adding that the state government was committed to strengthening security measures.

He conveyed the governor’s condolences to the bereaved families and residents of Zwagal, while praying for the repose of the souls of those killed.

Also speaking, the Mangu Local Government Chairman, Hon. Emmanuel Bala Mwolpun, assured residents that efforts were being made to improve network services in the affected communities to enhance security surveillance and communication.

Earlier, the Long Zwagal, Miskagam Jonathan Wadong, thanked the two council chairmen for their prompt response and mobilisation of security personnel following the attack.

Wadong said the attackers struck at about 8 p.m., adding that residents heard gunshots before the assailants invaded the community.

He appealed to the government to deploy additional security personnel to the area to prevent a recurrence of the attacks.