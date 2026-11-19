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By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

Gunmen have killed a 60-year-old man, James Edi Diwa, and set his body and motorcycle ablaze in Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 5:20pm along the Isobendeghe–Boje Road, where Diwa, a native of Katchuan in Irruan community, was riding his motorcycle when he was ambushed.

The attackers allegedly shot him, beheaded him and set his remains and motorcycle on fire.

The Cross River State Police Command disclosed this in a statement on Thursday by its Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Eitokpah Sunday.

According to the police, the deceased’s wife, Mrs Schola Abang, reported the incident at the Boki Divisional Police Headquarters on November 13, 2026, at about 6:10am.

The statement said police operatives visited the scene following the report and commenced preliminary investigations.

“The Cross River State Police Command has commenced an investigation into the gruesome murder of a 60-year-old man, identified as James Edi Diwa, who was allegedly ambushed and killed by unidentified gunmen along the Isobendeghe–Boje Road in Boki Local Government Area,” the statement said.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Ajo Geoffrey Ordue, condemned the killing and directed relevant operational and investigative units to intensify efforts to identify and arrest those responsible.

The command said no arrest had been made as of the time the statement was issued.

Ordue assured residents that the police would work to bring the perpetrators to justice.

He urged members of the public to remain calm, refrain from taking the law into their hands and provide credible information that could assist the investigation.