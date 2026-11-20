Odegbami

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

ABEOKUTA — Former Super Eagles captain and football administrator, Chief Segun Odegbami, has sustained injuries following an attack by three armed men at his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 2:30 a.m. on Friday at his residence in the Ibara Government Reservation Area (GRA).

Sources in the neighbourhood said the attackers allegedly overpowered members of his domestic staff and driver before gaining access to his bedroom, where he was attacked with machetes.

Odegbami, 74, is the proprietor of Eagles 7 Sports Radio 103.7 FM and a former captain of Nigeria’s national football team.

A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the attackers initially asked to see the former international but were told by his domestic staff that he was not at home.

The source said the attackers reportedly became suspicious after noticing that the generator was running, suggesting that someone was inside the residence.

According to the resident, the assailants allegedly assaulted the domestic staff before making their way into Odegbami’s bedroom, where they attacked him.

The source added that Odegbami reportedly resisted the attackers during the incident, forcing them to flee the residence.

He was subsequently taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention.

The incident was reported to the police, although the motive behind the attack had yet to be established.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Bode Ojajuni, has visited Odegbami to sympathise with him and assure him of the command’s commitment to investigating the incident.

In a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, the commissioner said he had ordered an immediate and thorough investigation to identify and apprehend those responsible.

Ojajuni also wished the former football international a speedy recovery and assured him that the police were treating the incident seriously.

The police confirmed that Odegbami had been discharged from the hospital, adding that investigative efforts were ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack and bring those responsible to justice.

The commissioner urged members of the public to remain calm and provide credible information that could assist the investigation through established police communication channels.