Buratai

The former Chief of Army Staff, retired Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has called for inclusive education and wider access to learning opportunities, saying they are critical to addressing the conditions that sustain terrorism and violent extremism in Nigeria.

Buratai made the call at the 2026 Young Adult Literature Prize Award and unveiling of the 2025 anthology of the T.Y. Buratai Literary Initiative (TYBLI), on Wednesday in Nasarawa State.

The former Nigerian Ambassador to Benin Republic said military force alone could not defeat terrorism without deliberate investment in education, intellectual development and the minds of young Nigerians.

“Gun can kill a terrorist, but only education can kill terrorism,” he declared.

Buratai said national development must go beyond infrastructure, military strength and economic resources to include the intellectual capacity, creative imagination and moral consciousness of citizens.

He stressed that young Nigerians, irrespective of their backgrounds, needed equal opportunities, platforms and encouragement to develop their talents and contribute meaningfully to society.

The former COAS said the initiative was established on the conviction that great nations were built not only by strong armies and economies but also by ideas, literature and educated citizens.

He urged universities to promote young adult literature through research, teaching and programmes that encouraged creativity, critical thinking and intellectual development.

“A school that produces excellent academic results but neglects imagination and critical thinking has not fully prepared its students for the future,” he said.

Buratai said the initiative had, since 2023, provided a platform for young Nigerians from diverse backgrounds to demonstrate their creativity and move from passive consumption to active production of literature.

He described the unveiling of the 2025 anthology as another milestone, providing a permanent record of the imagination, creativity and achievements of young authors.

He also announced plans to introduce full scholarships for deserving winners within the next three to five years, to enable them to complete their education.

In a goodwill message, the Vice-Chancellor of Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Prof. Sa’adatu Liman, described young adult literature as an important bridge between childhood and adulthood.

Liman said literature helped young people confront questions of identity, courage, faith, justice and leadership through stories that reflected their experiences.

She described the initiative as an investment in human development and nation-building, pledging the university’s readiness to strengthen its partnership with TYBLI.

Also, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Peter Olamakinde Olapegba, commended the initiative for recognising the importance of academic leadership, scholarship and research mentorship.

Olapegba, who received an award for excellence in academic leadership and research mentorship, said the recognition affirmed the importance of building capacity and nurturing future generations.

He dedicated the award to his colleagues, mentors, students and mentees, particularly five PhD students who graduated from the university on the eve of the event.

“The true reward of mentorship is not simply what we accomplish as individuals, but the lives we influence, the capacity we build and the legacy we leave behind,” he said.

Olapegba said the award had renewed his commitment to scholarship, service and the development of future generations.

The event featured the presentation of awards to outstanding young writers and the unveiling of the 2025 anthology.

(NAN)