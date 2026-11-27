By Etop Ekanem

Guinness Nigeria Plc has called for greater emphasis on manufacturing efficiency, local sourcing and streamlined regional trade as critical drivers of Nigeria’s industrial competitiveness and long-term economic growth.

Speaking at the CNBC’s ‘Africa Invest in Nigeria Conference’, held in Lagos, the company’s Managing Director, Girish Sharma, highlighted the opportunities and challenges shaping Nigeria’s manufacturing sector. He emphasised the importance of operational excellence, consumer-focused innovation and a supportive investment climate in unlocking sustainable industrial growth.

Sharma noted that improving industrial competitiveness requires manufacturers to optimise existing production capacity, strengthen operational efficiency and continually explore ways to increase output while controlling costs.

In her keynote address, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to policy consistency and an enabling business environment that gives investors the confidence to make long-term investment decisions.

She stressed that the ultimate measure of economic growth should be its impact on Nigerians through stronger businesses, improved employment opportunities and rising incomes.