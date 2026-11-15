Guinea deports 1,557 West Africans in gold mining crackdown

By Favour Ulebor & Agency Reports

Guinea has expelled 1,557 West African nationals arrested and convicted for illegal gold mining as the government intensifies its crackdown on unauthorised mining activities across the country.

Judicial and security sources told AFP on Sunday that the foreigners, mostly from Burkina Faso and Mali, were arrested at different mining sites during an operation against illegal mining.

The deportees were transported in a convoy of 44 vehicles, which arrived in Kouremale, a border town between Guinea and Mali, on Saturday after leaving the capital, Conakry, on Friday.

According to the sources, the foreigners were released and expelled after receiving prison sentences ranging from 18 months to two years.

The Guinean government has increased operations against illegal gold mining since the beginning of November, particularly in Siguiri, a major gold-producing region in the northeastern part of the country.

Authorities said the crackdown was aimed at stopping the illegal exploitation of mineral resources and reducing the environmental damage caused by unregulated mining.

The operations have also affected thousands of West African migrants who travelled to Guinea in search of employment and better living conditions after fleeing poverty and insecurity in their home countries.

Meanwhile, the crackdown has sparked tensions between miners and security forces.

At least 10 people were killed on Wednesday following violent clashes between miners and security personnel in Siguiri, according to a government statement issued on Thursday.

Reacting to the deaths, Guinea’s main opposition coalition on Saturday condemned what it described as an “authoritarian drift” and criticised the government’s use of force “as a method of government.”

The latest expulsions come amid growing concerns over the treatment of migrant miners and the government’s efforts to control illegal mining activities.