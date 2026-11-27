Guinea-Bissau’s military rulers have postponed presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for next week by nearly two years, further delaying the country’s return to civilian rule.

Transitional President, Gen. Horta N’Tam, announced in a decree that the elections, initially scheduled for December 6, would now hold on November 26, 2028.

The announcement came exactly one year after the military seized power, promising to restore civilian rule within 12 months.

In a statement, the presidency said an assessment of preparations for the elections had revealed insufficient “technical, material and financial conditions” to conduct the polls as scheduled.

It said the postponement would provide more time to ensure that the elections were credible, transparent and inclusive, with all candidates given equal opportunities.

The presidency also reaffirmed its commitment to conducting the country’s first local government elections but did not announce a date for the exercise.

Gen. N’Tam was sworn in as transitional president a day after the military overthrew President Umaro Sissoco Embaló in November 2025.

The coup occurred three days after general elections and a day before provisional results were expected to be announced.

Both Embaló and his main challenger, Fernando Dias, had claimed victory in the election.

Embaló, who has since been living in exile in Morocco, was barred from returning to Guinea-Bissau last month, despite expressing interest in contesting the elections.

Guinea-Bissau has experienced several coups and attempted coups since gaining independence from Portugal in 1974.

BBC