Guardiola

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Pep Guardiola says he will manage a national team when he returns to coaching after turning down an offer to take charge of Italy because he felt he needed a break from football.

In an interview reported by Reuters, Guardiola told his former Barcelona teammate Romario that he had spoken with the Italian Football Federation but was not ready to take another job.

“It was one of the greatest honours I’ve had, that they thought of me to coach Italy. But it came at a time when I needed to stop,” he said. “If it had happened a year or two earlier, I probably would have accepted.”

The Spaniard said the approach came when Paolo Maldini and Leonardo, whom he described as people he loved dearly, reached out to him. He added that he did not know how long his break would last.

“Right now I feel very well,” Guardiola told former Brazil forward Romario. “But if I return to football one day, it will be when my stomach tells me it’s the right time.”

Guardiola left Manchester City at the end of last season after a decade in charge. He won six Premier League titles, including four in succession, three FA Cups, five League Cups and the Champions League.

In the same interview, Guardiola said Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s rivalry helped prolong both players’ careers. The pair won a combined 13 Ballon d’Or awards and dominated football for more than a decade, including during their spells at Barcelona and Real Madrid.

“If Messi hadn’t had Cristiano, or if Cristiano hadn’t had Messi, their careers would likely have been shorter,” Guardiola said. “They had each other in their rearview mirrors, watching what the other was doing made them think: ‘I want to be better than him, I want to win more than him,’”

Guardiola, who coached Messi for four seasons at Barcelona, credited the forward for much of his success there. He led the Spanish club to 14 trophies, including two Champions League titles and three La Liga crowns.

“Messi! When you have such good players, you become good yourself,” Guardiola said when asked what helped him win so many titles.