Gridlock as multiple trailers crash on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

…Inward-Lagos carriageway blocked at Kara Bridge

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — Traffic was brought to a standstill on Sunday evening following a multiple-trailer crash around Kara Bridge, near Ibafo, on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The accident blocked the inward-Lagos carriageway, leaving motorists stranded as emergency responders and traffic officials battled to clear the wreckage.

A trailer with an unknown registration number was seen overturned on its side, with its container crushed and contents scattered across the road, while other trailers were rammed into one another behind it.

Officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, and other emergency personnel were at the scene directing traffic, controlling onlookers and coordinating clearance operations.

A heavy-duty tow truck and payloader were also deployed to remove the wrecked vehicles and restore traffic movement.

The crash attracted dozens of onlookers, while vehicles on the opposite carriageway moved slowly as motorists attempted to catch a glimpse of the accident scene.

Efforts to clear the affected carriageway were ongoing as of press time.

Motorists travelling towards Lagos from Ibafo, Mowe and adjoining areas were advised to exercise patience, drive cautiously around the scene and explore alternative routes where possible.

The cause of the crash and whether there were casualties had yet to be established as of the time of filing this report.