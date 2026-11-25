By Peter Egwuatu

Greenwich Bank Limited has opened branches in Warri, Delta State, and Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, as it targets five additional cities in its nationwide expansion drive.

The new outlets bring its physical network to seven, following the opening of five branches in Lagos, Ondo and Ekiti states in October. The Bank plans to extend its operations to Asaba, Port Harcourt, Abuja, Benin and Ibadan in the coming months. Speaking at the commissioning of the Warri branch, Group Chairman of Greenwich Holdings, Kayode Falowo, described the Niger Delta as a strategic market, citing its economic importance and entrepreneurial potential, particularly in oil and gas, maritime services and logistics.

He said: “Warri’s economic prospects extend beyond its natural resources to the entrepreneurs, traders, contractors, service providers and other businesses driving commercial activities in the region.”

At the Uyo branch commissioning, Chairman of Greenwich Bank, Segun Oloketuyi, said the commercial banking licence would enable the institution to extend its 32 years of financial services experience to farmers, traders, civil servants, students and entrepreneurs.

He identified credit facilities, agricultural and SME financing, trade and treasury services, salary solutions and digital banking as key offerings.

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, represented by Commissioner for Finance, Fidelis Telije, urged residents, particularly small businesses, young entrepreneurs and women-owned enterprises, to take advantage of the Bank’s services.

Similarly, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, represented by Commissioner for Finance, Emem Almond Bob, said the Uyo branch would improve access to banking services and credit, support business growth and potentially boost the state’s internally generated revenue.

Managing Director of Greenwich Bank, Benson Ogundeji, said the branches would deepen customer engagement and bring financial solutions closer to businesses and individuals.

He identified oil and gas, maritime services, agriculture, manufacturing, trade, logistics and SMEs as priority sectors, adding that the Bank would combine physical branches with technology-driven solutions to promote enterprise growth and financial inclusion.

Greenwich Holdings has over three decades of financial services experience, with interests in commercial banking, capital markets, asset management and securities.