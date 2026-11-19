By Dickson Omobola

Senator representing Borno South Senatorial District, Ali Ndume, Wednesday, admitted being part of the country’s political failure, saying government of the day is a government of some people, by some people and for some people.

Ndume also lamented rising political violence in the country, saying anyone found sponsoring such acts should be held responsible.

Speaking on Prime Time, an Arise Television programme, he expressed dissatisfaction with the manner in which public office holders were amassing wealth, saying many of them were gluttons.

He said: “I am part of the failure, I cannot deny that. I am not going to claim to be the best or better than anybody. But if I had known that this is how this politics is going to turn out to be, I wouldn’t have joined it. You can compare politics to AIDS. Once you catch it, you can’t say you don’t have AIDS. I’m telling you. It’s a dangerous game, especially in Nigeria. You can’t get cured.

“It’s true that government of the day has been a government of some people, by some people and for some people. If it were a government of all, this complaint and all that would not be happening. It did not start with this government. It started with the previous government. It has become a practice that you must be within the cycle. Even within the cycle, there are cabals running the government.”

On violence as a tool for political competition, he said: “In fact, that is why I am happy that everybody is concerned, so that we may nip it in the bud. My friend and colleague, Ningi, moved the motion after we spoke, and I seconded the motion. Then you can see how our colleagues showed concern, and Nigerians generally. It is one of the motions that was apolitical because the problem is like fire. If it catches, you don’t know when it will stop, and you may have a problem putting it off.

“It has also happened in a few countries where things got out of hand and, in extreme cases, reached a stage where the country’s government collapsed. You could see what happened in Bangladesh. Some years back, you could hear what happened in the Middle East.

“When people easily take the law into their own hands to express their hunger and use whatever is available that can be regarded as a weapon or tool, then it becomes a dangerous thing.”

Vanguard News