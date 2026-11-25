Governor Dauda Lawal said that distributing empowerment assets to beneficiaries shows his administration’s commitment to helping individuals and associations across Zamfara grow their businesses, create jobs, and become self-reliant.

On Saturday, the governor launched the distribution of motorcycles, Keke NAPEP tricycles, Hijet pickups, and three-wheel barrow pickups to Zamfara residents at the Trade Fair Complex in Gusau, the state capital.

The distribution is the second phase of the state government’s empowerment programme targeting various groups, organisations and associations through the Zamfara State Agency for Poverty Alleviation (ZAPA).

The second phase includes 1,000 motorcycles, 1,000 tricycles popularly known as Keke NAPEP, 40 Hijet pickup vehicles, 40 three-wheeled pickup vehicles and 40 vehicles.

In his remarks, Governor Lawal reiterated that the initiative offers another opportunity for prospective beneficiaries to expand their economic opportunities and improve their standard of living.

He said, “This gathering is particularly important as it gives me a unique opportunity to formally distribute these vehicles in recognition of the immense contributions of individuals and various organisations to the overall development of our State.

“I wish to commend the Zamfara State Agency for Poverty Alleviation (ZAPA) for its commitment to implementing this laudable initiative.

“I also urge all beneficiary associations to regard these assets as valuable economic investments, utilise them strictly for their intended purposes and ensure timely repayment in accordance with the agreed loan arrangements. This will ensure the programme’s sustainability and enable other deserving citizens to benefit.

“Let me remind this gathering that humanitarian services save lives, relieve suffering and protect human dignity during conflicts, natural disasters and health emergencies. They bridge immediate survival needs with long-term community recovery when local systems are overwhelmed.

“My administration will continue to provide empowerment opportunities and livelihood support to individuals, groups and communities to expand opportunities and enhance the well-being of citizens of the State.”