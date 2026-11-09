Governor Idris pardons, reinstate suspended Commissioner in Kebbi

Gov Nasir Idris of Kebbi State.

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris has directed the reinstatement of the Commissioner for Animal Health, Husbandry and Fisheries, Alhaji Kabir Usman Alaramma, to his position.

The Honourable Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed Birnin Kebbi, disclosed this shortly after the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Nasir Idris at the Council Chamber of Government House, Birnin Kebbi.

According to the Commissioner, the reinstatement of the suspended Commissioner is with immediate effect.

With this directive, the Commissioner of Information stated, the suspension previously imposed on the Commissioner had formally been lifted.

“Consequently, he has been reinstated to his position and is hereby directed to resume his official duties with immediate effect,” the Commissioner said.

The reinstatement underscores the commitment of the Kebbi State Government to effective governance, administrative responsibility, and the continued strengthening of party and stakeholder engagement across the state.

Vanguard News