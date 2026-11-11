Gov Yusuf presents N1.107trn 2027 budget, earmarks 63% for capital projects

Gov. Abba Yusuf

Sekinat Osundiji

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has presented a proposed budget of N1.107 trillion for the 2027 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly.

The budget, tagged “Budget of Consolidating Gains and Accelerated Rural Development,” is the fourth and final budget of the administration’s first tenure, which is expected to end on May 29, 2027.

Presenting the estimates, Yusuf said the budget was designed to consolidate existing achievements, accelerate rural development and ensure the completion of ongoing projects before the expiration of his administration’s first term.

The governor said his administration had achieved more than 90 per cent of the programmes, projects and policies outlined in its development blueprint.

He, however, acknowledged that some commitments remained outstanding, adding that the 2027 budget would prioritise their completion, alongside strengthening essential public services.

“This is not merely nominal. It is a fiscal commitment to ensure that no ongoing project is abandoned,” he said.

He added that the budget would consolidate reforms in free education, primary healthcare revitalisation and urban renewal, while ensuring that residents benefit from government projects and programmes.

Yusuf said the proposed budget would focus on education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, water supply and human capital development, which he described as central to improving productivity and living conditions in the state.

Budget breakdown

Giving a breakdown of the proposed expenditure, the governor said ₦693.47 billion was earmarked for capital expenditure, while ₦413.55 billion was allocated to recurrent expenditure.

He said the proposed capital-to-recurrent expenditure ratio was 63 per cent to 37 per cent, reflecting the administration’s intention to direct more resources towards infrastructure and other development projects while meeting its recurrent obligations.

On revenue projections, Yusuf put the state’s total recurrent revenue at ₦692.64 billion, comprising ₦142.84 billion from internally generated revenue and revenue from the Federation Account.

He said the projected recurrent revenue represented a 34 per cent decrease compared with the 2026 fiscal year.

However, he projected a 73 per cent increase in internally generated revenue, attributing the growth to reforms at the Kano State Internal Revenue Service, including digital revenue administration and the expansion of the Easy Tax digitisation initiative.

The governor further said the state expected ₦354.38 billion in capital receipts from grants and loans, alongside an opening balance of ₦60 billion to finance the proposed budget.

He said the allocations would support projects and programmes across the state’s economic and social sectors.

Yusuf added that the government would prioritise completing ongoing projects and strengthening existing programmes before the end of its first tenure in May 2027.