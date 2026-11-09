Gospel singer Toluwanisings for burial today

The burial of gospel singer Olayemi Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, is scheduled to hold on Monday in Ibadan, Oyo State, weeks after his death.

The funeral arrangements, released on the late singer’s official Instagram page on Monday, indicate that the lying-in-state will hold between 9am and 10am, while the burial service is scheduled for 10am to 11am.

The ceremony will take place at Banjola Event and Conference Centre, No. 20, Hope Road, Alakia, Ibadan.

The funeral announcement, which bears the inscription, “Forever in our Hearts, always in our Lives,” did not disclose the location of his interment.

The singer’s family had announced his death in the early hours of October 14, 2026.