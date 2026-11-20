Femi Ajasa

By Taiwo George

During the launch of the Converged Digital Newsroom of Media Trust Group, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, Minister of information and National Orientation, shared a personal story. While tracing the success story of the company, the Minister who was Special Guest at the occasion, narrated an encounter he had with Malam Kabir Yusuf, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Media Trust Group.

According to him, several decades ago, he and Media Trust Chairman had a sit-down session in Kaduna and Malam Yusuf told him about his dream of owning a successful media outfit, while he, the Minister, told Malam Kabiru of his own dream to be a Public Relations merchant. If there is anyone whom I shared my dream in this profession with, it was Olufemi. But because tomorrow is not promised to anyone, I unlike the Minister, would not have the opportunity to ever watch my late brother and colleague relieve a similar encounter in future. Kabi o osi!

Femi and I shared many things in common. We attended same institution, though while he was at the Communication School of the Lagos State University (LASU) in Anthony, I was at the main campus in Ojo. We got admitted the same year and graduated same year.

Our marital journey also has striking similarities. His wife and mine are both Mass Communicators. Our spouses were first colleagues before signing lifetime contract. While Femi met his wife at Uni, I met mine during the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme. At death, Femi was the Online Editor of Vanguard, I’m currently the Online Editor of Daily Trust. Both of us are not just proud sons of Lagos, but we share ancestral ties.

This is why it’s still quite difficult to come to terms with his sudden demise. A man of few words. He moved on whenever he made his point. Femi was never the one who would bore you with a conversation. Each time we spoke on phone, he went straight to the point. The few times the conversation dragged I said let me quickly make this final point, he would respond, “Oya na!”, and follow up with, “Take care!” whenever I summarized my point. Something unusual happened on the eve of his death. We usually compared notes on so many issues, particularly work. I came across an information which had to do with his workplace and forwarded same message to him via WhatsApp but it didn’t deliver. An online Editor being offline during that period?

I assumed he was in a place where network was bad, and would respond when he read the message until Monday morning when Victor Ogunyinka, our mutual friend, broke the news to me. I screamed and my wife who was coincidentally sleeping on the same couch Femi and his family sat when they attended the parlour party during my son’s third-year birthday, woke up. I told her what happened and she regained consciousness immediately. We went over a few memories with Femi and said prayers for the wife and kids he left behind.

Where do I start sharing the memories from? I remember when I was to relocate from Lagos to Abuja, Femi heard the news before I shared with him. Having moved to the capital city years before I did, I sought his advice on a number of issues, especially accommodation. He didn’t like the choice I eventually made but I convinced him. Weeks later when he hosted a get together for me and a few colleagues, he joked that I got there far behind schedule because of the distance but I protested saying it was because of work and we all laughed it over. On a journalists’ WhatsApp Forum where a link on his obituary was dropped, a colleague wrote, “What a fine man! God rest his soul.”

Talking about good looks, it’s common for people to command attraction in the early years of their youth but in the case of Femi, the charm improved as he aged. During the get together he organised for me upon relocation to Abuja, I almost didn’t recognize him. So cute and charming, I was like ’Abuja working well for you bro’, and he laughed asking which Ábuja? To prove that, he still didn’t lose his charm when Vanguard job took him back to Lagos.

Femi touched so many lives. He was always on the lookout for opportunities to make life better for colleagues. When he clocked 40 four years ago, one of his mentees told me we needed to find a way to celebrate him. He came up with the idea of surprise package which clicked and quickly we got Funsho, his wife, into the picture. Because the mentee was in Lagos, I was the one who coordinated things after which he got in touch with Funsho who the package was delivered to and she kept it till he returned from work. The next morning, Femi called, “Taiwoooooo!! You ehn! Thanks man! Thanks man.” The conversation ended.

Femi was a caring father who was involved in the lives of his children. As they made their way into the living room during the birthday, he watched them unlace their shoes and guided them to where they kept them. They also had chit chats that ended with smiles during the party. Not every father has such time in a busy era like this. Femi was a man who would praise you when the need arose and knock you if that’s what he felt you deserved. At a retreat organised three years ago, my boss asked me to get someone to review our brand, it was Femi who came through and he gave the team very practical and useful insights.

After the 2023 election, Femi called me saying, “Taiwooooo, superb coverage! You guys really tried. I followed the fantastic job your team did. Daily Trust was number two in terms of coverage.” To him a brand whose name I won’t deliberately mention (not Vanguard) was number one and he gave his reasons. Other times, Femi would argue Vanguard’s dominance of the digital terrain and irrespective of my point, he would say emphatically, ‘Vanguard is number one!” When my platform was the talk of town over a controversial story, Femi called and asked, “Taiwo, what did you guys do there? You want to set this country on fire? Take time o!”

The undeniable truth is that Femi loved his job and did it with passion. He gave his best to it and touched lives in the process. Every job has its challenges, but the aspect of the profession my late brother and I find ourselves in is no doubt demanding. It’s not a stroll in the park to manage the digital arm of a thriving newspaper. A decision taken within split seconds could ruin the brand’s hard-earned trust and you would be worse for it. The job is so jealous that at times, we cast headlines in the dream. I’ve lost the number of times an unexpected, unplanned activity disrupted a schedule planned for weeks or months.

As Online Editor, you have to stay alert to guide your team and ensure things go smoothly. A colleague shared a video of Femi with his laptop beside him on the hospital bed and I connected with that immediately. I’ve travelled that route before. I remember when I was trapped in the hospital for days but still couldn’t let go of my laptop. My older son fell ill so the mother rushed him to hospital and I joined them after work. As of the time I got there, my younger son had also started showing symptoms. The matron advised that he should be taken away immediately to prevent the situation from getting worse. The responsibility of taking care of him fell on me but as my wife walked out with my younger son, I signalled her to wait outside. I needed something from the car, my laptop.

Back to Femi, in that video, he said he was on drip and needed to rest before for a few hours before getting back to work. We’ve lost many colleagues recently. In August, it was Otunba Dotun Oladipo, who collapsed at work and gave up in the hospital. In September, it was Felix Onigbinde who also slipped into coma while on duty. Death is an inevitability for all mortals, that we know; but what about these untimely deaths? I think it’s high time we found a way to sort out work-life balance. Many questions racing through my mind over my friend’s demise.

Was it substandard treatment? Did he ignore warning signs? Was he too busy to take care of his health? Does this have spiritual undertone? What happened to Femi? We can’t question God. I never imagined not having Femi around in the next 30 years but such is life: here today, gone tomorrow. I’ve been following the drama trailing the death of gospel singer Olayemi Bayonle, better known as Toluwanisings, not knowing that death was lurking around the corner. Sleep well, my friend and brother. Ki Oluwa te e si afefe rere. Ishe owo re oni baje o. Your son will tell your story someday, good night.