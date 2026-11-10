Gombe records 98 road crash deaths, 1,345 injuries in nine months — FRSC

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By Ben Ngwakwe

GOMBE — The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has disclosed that 98 persons were killed while 1,345 others sustained injuries in road traffic crashes recorded across Gombe State between January and September 2026.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Commander Samson Kaura, disclosed this on Tuesday in Gombe while addressing members of the Gombe State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) during the commemoration of the 2026 World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

Kaura said the command recorded 1,345 road traffic incidents during the nine-month period, adding that fatalities increased by six per cent compared with the corresponding period.

He identified excessive speeding and reckless driving as major causes of road crashes and fatalities, warning that irresponsible road use continued to pose a serious threat to motorists and other road users.

According to him, the annual World Day of Remembrance provides an opportunity to honour those who have lost their lives or sustained serious injuries in road crashes, while drawing attention to the need for stronger legal responses to traffic offences resulting in deaths and injuries.

He said the commemoration also seeks to promote better support for crash victims and their families, as well as evidence-based interventions to prevent and ultimately eliminate road traffic deaths and injuries.

The sector commander expressed concern that the fatalities recorded in the first nine months of 2026 had surpassed the figure for the whole of 2025.

He said the command recorded 1,614 road traffic incidents in 2025, resulting in 92 deaths and 926 injuries.

Kaura described the 2026 World Day of Remembrance as a campaign aimed at translating remembrance into concrete action, stressing the need for collective responsibility in addressing road traffic crashes.

In his response, the Vice Chairman of the Gombe State NUJ Council, Emmanuel Akila, who represented the state chairman, Faruk Muazu Gombe, pledged the union’s continued cooperation with the FRSC in promoting road safety and development.

Akila, however, urged the FRSC to strengthen collaboration with the union to identify and curb the activities of fake journalists in the state.

He called on the corps to insist on proper identification of journalists during official engagements and other road-related activities to prevent impersonation and protect the integrity of the journalism profession.

The NUJ vice chairman also urged the FRSC to intensify enforcement against vehicle overloading, describing the practice as one of the factors contributing to fatalities in road crashes.

He stressed the need for sustained public enlightenment, effective enforcement of traffic regulations and stronger collaboration among relevant stakeholders to reduce road crashes and safeguard lives on the highways.