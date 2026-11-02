Gombe raises subvention to tertiary institutions by 48%

...Move targets improved staff welfare, productivity, industrial harmony

By Ben Ngwakwe, Gombe

GOMBE — Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved a 48 per cent increase in subvention to the state’s four tertiary institutions to improve staff welfare, strengthen institutional capacity and enhance service delivery.

The state government said the approval followed negotiations with the Joint Unions of Gombe State Tertiary Institutions over workers’ demands.

The Commissioner for Education, Associate Professor Aishatu Umar Maigari, disclosed this in a statement issued in Gombe on Monday.

She described the decision as part of the administration’s commitment to improving workers’ welfare, boosting staff morale and raising productivity across the institutions.

According to her, the governor reiterated that education remains a major priority of his administration and assured that the welfare of workers in the sector would continue to receive attention, subject to available resources.

Maigari said the increased subvention was also intended to strengthen the operational capacity of the institutions and provide a more conducive environment for teaching, learning and administrative services.

The government, however, urged the leadership of the Joint Unions to reciprocate the gesture by sustaining industrial harmony, demonstrating greater commitment to duty and upholding academic excellence in their respective institutions.

It also commended the unions for their patience and understanding during the negotiation process, assuring stakeholders of its commitment to repositioning the state’s education sector for improved efficiency and sustainable development.

The increase is expected to provide additional financial support to the affected institutions and help address workers’ concerns while maintaining stability in the state’s tertiary education system.