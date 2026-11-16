…SEC endorses 2027–2029 expenditure framework, updates social protection policy

..Government targets December resumption of Kolmani oil exploration

By Ben Ngwakwe, Gombe

GOMBE — The Gombe State Executive Council (SEC), presided over by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved seven road projects valued at billions of naira, covering approximately 97 kilometres across four local government areas of the state.

The council also approved the procurement of 40 emergency response and public utility vehicles, comprising 20 firefighting trucks and 20 water tankers, at a combined cost of about N3.8 billion.

Other major decisions taken at the council meeting on Monday included the approval of the 2027–2029 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), an updated Social Protection Policy for 2027–2030 and measures to position the state to benefit from the anticipated resumption of oil exploration in the Kolmani area in December.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Moses Kyari Bolda, said the decisions reflected the administration’s commitment to infrastructure development, improved public services and long-term economic growth.

On the road projects, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Shehu Yarima Abdullahi, said the council approved seven memoranda presented by his ministry for projects covering Yamaltu-Deba, Balanga, Shongom and Kaltungo Local Government Areas.

Among the approved projects is the 18.9-kilometre Talasse-Bangu-Boka Bundi-Walalunguda Road, including a spur to Dalawaja, awarded to Datum Construction Company Limited at N23.98 billion, with a completion period of 24 months.

Similarly, the 38-kilometre Lapan-Labariya-Lasanjan-Latatar-Lakunturum Road, with a spur to Burak, was awarded to EEC International Limited at N49.3 billion, also with a 24-month completion period.

The council also approved the first phase of the Bangunji-Dadiya-Yelwa-Gombe/Yola Road project, covering approximately 15 kilometres, to be executed by EEC International Limited at N26.3 billion.

Other projects include the initial four-kilometre section of the Degri-Sikam-Nyuwar Kindiyo Road, covering Degri to Sikam, awarded to Datum Construction Company Limited at approximately N4 billion.

The 10.5-kilometre Dogon Ruwa-Kaltin Road was also awarded to the company at about N10.1 billion, while the nine-kilometre Kurjale-Pata Road was awarded to EEC International Limited.

The seventh project, covering 1.5 kilometres of the Kunuwal Road Network, was awarded to Swas Grade Limited.

Abdullahi explained that the Degri-Sikam-Nyuwar Kindiyo Road would be implemented in phases, with the initial four-kilometre stretch from Degri to Sikam approved as the first phase.

He described the approvals as an expansion of the state’s infrastructure development programme, particularly the administration’s Network 1,100 Kilometres Road Initiative, designed to open up rural communities, improve access to markets and facilitate the movement of people, goods and services.

He added that the projects would strengthen inter-community connectivity, promote agricultural and commercial activities and improve access to essential public services.

Governor Yahaya, he said, was expected to perform the foundation-laying ceremony for the Talasse-Bangu-Boka Bundi-Walalunguda Road, including the Dalawaja spur, to formally signal the commencement of construction.

N3.8bn for emergency vehicles

In another development, the council approved the procurement of 20 firefighting trucks and 20 water tankers at a combined cost of approximately N3.8 billion.

The Commissioner for Finance, Muhammad Gambo Magaji, said the acquisition of the firefighting trucks would strengthen the operational capacity of the State Fire Service, particularly as the government expands fire service stations beyond the state capital.

He explained that the additional water tankers would provide temporary relief to residents while the ongoing revitalisation of the Gombe Regional Water Supply Scheme was being completed, including plans to transition its operations to solar-powered energy.

Magaji disclosed that all 40 vehicles would be converted from diesel-powered engines to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to reduce fuel expenditure, improve operational efficiency and promote cleaner energy.

Kolmani oil exploration

Meanwhile, the state government said it had intensified preparations to position Gombe for the anticipated resumption of oil exploration activities in the Kolmani area, with drilling expected to resume in the first week of December 2026.

The Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Sanusi Ahmad Pindiga, said the government was working with Rift Oil Nigeria Limited, a consultant engaged to facilitate the state’s institutional engagement, recognition and registration as an oil and gas-producing state.

He disclosed that the consultant had completed 12 of its 14 planned deliverables, representing significant progress in developing the institutional framework and human capital required for the state’s participation in the oil and gas industry.

One of the major achievements, according to him, was the training of 100 graduates in artisan skills, including plumbing, carpentry, information and communication technology and welding.

The beneficiaries were also provided with starter kits and financial support to enable them establish businesses, become self-reliant and position themselves for employment and entrepreneurial opportunities arising from the anticipated expansion of oil and gas activities.

Pindiga said the consultant’s engagements had also facilitated the preparation of relevant documentation and institutional support mechanisms considered necessary for the state’s participation in the emerging petroleum industry.

He described the expected resumption of drilling in Kolmani as a significant economic opportunity, stressing the need to prepare the state’s institutions, workforce and communities to benefit from the development.

SEC approves 2027–2029 fiscal framework

In another major decision, the council approved the Gombe State Medium-Term Expenditure Framework for 2027–2029, which will provide the fiscal and economic projections guiding revenue generation and expenditure priorities over the next three years.

The Commissioner for Budget, Micah Sunday Hamman, said the framework would serve as the foundation for preparing the 2027 budget while strengthening fiscal discipline, resource allocation and effective implementation of government programmes.

He explained that the MTEF would provide a realistic basis for projecting revenue and expenditure, ensuring that government policies, projects and programmes were aligned with available resources and clearly defined development priorities.

The council also approved an updated Gombe State Social Protection Policy for 2027–2030 to strengthen the state’s social welfare system and provide coordinated and sustainable support for vulnerable and disadvantaged citizens.

According to Hamman, the policy would consolidate existing government interventions and establish a comprehensive framework for protecting vulnerable groups, particularly children and other citizens requiring social assistance.

He identified the five pillars of the policy as social assistance, social insurance, labour market interventions, systems strengthening, and protection against discrimination, violence, exploitation and social exclusion.

The commissioner said the framework would emphasise transparency, inclusion and evidence-based implementation to ensure that social protection interventions reached their intended beneficiaries and improved their living conditions.

The latest decisions, he added, underscored the state government’s determination to combine infrastructure expansion with sound fiscal management, improved emergency services, social welfare and strategic economic planning as Gombe prepares for its next phase of development.