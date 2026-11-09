Gombe APC to flag off 2027 campaign November 14

…Inuwa Yahaya, party leaders, stakeholders expected

By Ben Ngwakwe, Gombe

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State has scheduled November 14, 2026, for the official flag-off of its campaign ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The ceremony will take place in Bajoga, headquarters of Funakaye Local Government Area, and will mark the commencement of the party’s campaign activities across the state.

According to a statement issued on Monday in Gombe by the Director of Media and Publicity of the Gombe State APC Campaign Council, Ismaila Uba Misilli, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, the party’s leader in the state, will lead party leaders and stakeholders to the event.

Those expected at the ceremony include national and state party leaders, elected and appointed government officials, members of the Campaign Council, support groups and APC members from the state’s 11 local government areas and 13 Local Council Development Areas.

The Director-General of the Campaign Council, Alhaji Sa’adu Hassan, has called on party leaders at all levels, stakeholders, support groups and members to turn out in large numbers for the flag-off.

He described the event as an important platform for mobilising party structures, strengthening internal cohesion and demonstrating the APC’s organisational capacity ahead of the 2027 elections.

The statement said the ceremony would also provide an opportunity for members to reaffirm their commitment to the party’s ideals and mobilise support for the consolidation of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

It added that the mobilisation drive was aimed at building a greater Gombe State and a better Nigeria.

The flag-off is expected to attract APC members from across the state as the party begins its mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections.