

…Tahir warns against sidelining lawyers after elections

By Ben Ngwakwe, Gombe

The Gombe State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated a 35-member Legal Affairs Directorate of its 2027 General Elections Campaign Council, comprising four Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), all indigenes of the state.

The inauguration, held at Tamusa Resort, Gombe, on Friday, brought together legal practitioners tasked with protecting the party’s interests before, during and after the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Director of the Legal Affairs Directorate, Sylvanus Tahir, SAN, described the inclusion of four Gombe indigenes in the Inner Bar as a significant milestone in the political and legal history of the state.

Tahir commended Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya and the APC leadership for assembling experienced legal practitioners, particularly those with expertise in electoral matters and litigation.

He said the directorate would play a critical role in safeguarding the party’s interests across all electoral contests, from the presidential election to the state House of Assembly polls.

Describing the legal directorate as one of the strategic centres of the campaign council, Tahir said its responsibilities would go beyond election-day activities to include pre-election legal advice, protection of party members against unlawful arrests and harassment, electoral monitoring and post-election litigation.

He noted that some of the most demanding responsibilities of the legal team would begin after voting, when lawyers would be required to collate electoral evidence, obtain certified documents, prepare witnesses and develop legal arguments to defend the party’s position.

According to him, while political leaders and supporters might conclude their activities after campaigns and voting, lawyers would remain engaged in preparing legal documents, researching electoral laws and responding to emerging legal challenges.

Tahir said the directorate was committed to deploying its professional expertise and collective experience to protect the interests of the party and its candidates throughout the electoral process.

However, he appealed to the party leadership not to sideline members of the directorate in favour of external legal practitioners when post-election disputes arise.

He urged the party to ensure that lawyers who had worked at the grassroots and gathered relevant electoral intelligence were integrated into legal teams handling election petitions.

“We implore the party and its leadership not to jettison, forget and abandon these committed lawyers in preference for outside legal practitioners in the event of legal challenges at the tribunal,” he said.

Tahir argued that members of the directorate who had participated actively in the electoral process possessed valuable firsthand knowledge that could strengthen legal representation and the presentation of evidence.

He said the lawyers had accepted the responsibility out of commitment to the party and the state, foregoing other professional opportunities, including possible engagements with rival political parties.

The legal director consequently called for fairness, recognition and adequate consideration of members of the directorate in subsequent legal engagements.

He also urged the campaign council to address promptly the logistical and operational needs submitted by the directorate to enable it discharge its responsibilities ahead of the 2027 elections.

The inaugural meeting featured deliberations among members on strategies to strengthen the party’s legal preparedness and coordinate efforts to protect its interests throughout the electoral process.

The directorate is expected to provide legal guidance and support to the APC campaign structure across the various electoral levels as preparations intensify for the 2027 general elections.