…Two persons died in Tuesday’s crash

By Ben Ngwakwe, Gombe

The Gombe State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mohammed Dantata Ndus, and the Director-General of the party’s 2027 Governorship Campaign Council, Sa’du Hassan, have been transferred to an undisclosed hospital in Abuja for further medical attention following a road accident that claimed two lives in the state.

The two party chieftains were reportedly transferred on Thursday from the Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH), Gombe, where they had been receiving treatment since the accident.

Vanguard gathered during a visit to the hospital on Friday that their transfer was not necessarily due to any lack of capacity at the Federal Teaching Hospital to manage their medical conditions, but was largely intended to provide them with a more conducive environment for treatment, privacy and adequate rest.

Sources familiar with the development, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the continuous influx of politicians, party supporters and other sympathisers seeking to visit the injured APC leaders had made it difficult for them to enjoy the privacy and tranquillity required for their recovery.

According to the sources, their transfer was aimed at enabling them to concentrate on their treatment without the distractions associated with frequent visits.

Ndus and Hassan were involved in the accident on Tuesday along the Deba-Talasse Junction while travelling to join the campaign entourage of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya in Balanga North Local Government Area of Gombe State.

The crash reportedly claimed two lives, while the two APC chieftains sustained injuries and were subsequently rushed to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe, for medical attention.

Their transfer to Abuja is expected to allow them to continue their treatment in a more private environment.