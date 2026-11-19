Sports betting and gaming company GOKA BET has strengthened its brand positioning with the unveiling of former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins as its official brand ambassador, in a strategic move aimed at deepening its connection with sports and entertainment audiences across Nigeria and Africa.

The partnership, announced at a press conference held in Lagos, Nigeria, represents a significant step in the company’s efforts to build a distinctive entertainment brand and expand its reach within the African market.

Speaking at the event, GOKA BET’s Marketing Manager and Partnership Specialist, Titilayo Ismail Adebanjo, described Martins’ appointment as an important milestone in the company’s growth journey.

He said that the former Nigerian international’s remarkable football career, international experience and longstanding relationship with football fans made him a valuable addition to the brand.

According to him, the partnership goes beyond securing a familiar face for the company, as it is designed to create meaningful connections with football supporters and entertainment audiences through engaging campaigns, memorable brand experiences and other initiatives.

Adebanjo said GOKA BET was committed to building a trusted and distinctive platform anchored on accessibility, reliability, transparency and customer satisfaction.

He added that the company recognised the expectations of Nigerian customers and would continue to pursue innovation and improved customer experiences to strengthen public confidence in its services.

Speaking on his appointment, Martins expressed excitement about joining the GOKA BET family, describing football as a powerful force that connects people, creates unforgettable moments and brings millions of fans together.

The former striker said his experiences playing professional football in different countries had given him a deeper appreciation of the passion the game generates among Nigerian and African supporters.

He described the partnership as an opportunity to connect with sports and casino fans in a new and exciting way while contributing to the growth of a brand making its mark in the Nigerian and African markets.

“I have played and scored goals across some of the biggest stages in world football, and now I’m bringing that same passion and winning mentality with me on a new journey with GOKA BET,” Martins said.

He added that he looked forward to working with the company to develop exciting experiences and engaging campaigns that would strengthen its relationship with football fans across the continent.

Martins also called on his supporters and football lovers across Nigeria and Africa to join him on the new journey, expressing optimism about the opportunities ahead.

On responsible gaming, both Martins and Adebanjo emphasised the importance of ensuring that betting and casino gaming remained forms of entertainment rather than a guaranteed source of income.

Martins encouraged customers to participate responsibly and within their financial means, while Adebanjo urged players to understand their limits and make informed decisions.

He said that the company’s long-term ambition was to build a sustainable brand founded on trust, transparency, respect for customers and consistent service delivery.

Adebanjo added that the partnership reinforced GOKA BET’s determination to establish a lasting presence in Nigeria, with opportunities to extend its reach into other African markets.

The GOKA BET’s platform brings sports betting and online casino together in a single, seamless experience. On the sportsbook side, players get competitive odds across football, basketball, tennis, esports, horse racing, greyhound racing and virtual sports; and on the casino side, it offers a constantly refreshed library of games powered by certified Random Number Generator technology, including online slots, live blackjack, live roulette, baccarat, poker variants, crash games, Keno, Mines, Plinko and Lucky Wheel.

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