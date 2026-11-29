…Says he might have failed if elected 25 years ago

By Emmanuel Iheaka

Chairman of technology giant, Zinox Computers, Mr Leo Stan Ekeh, has said God saved him from what might have turned out to be a failed administration had he been elected governor of Imo State about 25 years ago.

Delivering a keynote lecture at the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Owerri Club on Sunday evening, Ekeh said he did not have the knowledge and experience he possesses today about 25 years ago.

There have been persistent calls from various individuals and groups urging the business mogul to contest the governorship of the state.

Ekeh, however, maintained that he was not a politician and had no interest in becoming the governor of Imo State.

“I’m not a politician; I don’t want to be governor of Imo State. In fact, if I had become the governor about 25 years ago, maybe I would have failed because I didn’t know much then. It was political. But God saved me,” he said.

Speaking on the topic, “The Igbo Man in the Second Quarter of the 21st Century: Where Are We Headed?”, Ekeh said the Igbo had yet to understand the science of wealth creation.

“Each time I visited Imo in the last 15 years, when I returned to Lagos, I felt depressed because the Igbo man has refused to understand the science of wealth.

“I projected that the Chinese would reduce our people to slaves, and today, they are taking over the businesses our people pride themselves in. The education system in Igbo land is as good as useless,” he said.

Ekeh, who was honoured with a Grand Patron Award at the event, said he had invested in several schools across the country, particularly in Imo State, through the provision of infrastructure, computers and scholarships.

He emphasised the need for massive investment in education, particularly technology, as a pathway to prosperity.

“If your educational systems are dead, how are you going to produce people who can transform society? No country can claim to be independent without technological independence,” he said.

While acknowledging the investments of Governor Hope Uzodimma’s administration in education and infrastructure, Ekeh urged the Igbo to redirect their energy towards education.

In his remarks, Governor Uzodimma, who was invested as president of the club, commended the organisation for remaining strong over the past 50 years.

Uzodimma, represented by his deputy, Lady Chinyere Ekomaru, said his administration had provided an enabling environment for businesses and recreational activities to thrive.

He urged the club to continue projecting the noble values of the state and its rich hospitality.

Earlier, the Chairman of the club, Chief Ezinwa Onyebuchi, said the anniversary was an opportunity to honour the past and celebrate the future.

Onyebuchi described the club’s 50-year journey as one marked by sacrifice, commitment, resilience, community development and unwavering service.

He also commended the 14 civil servants who established the club in 1976, shortly after the creation of Imo State, for their vision and commitment.