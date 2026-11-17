Nigeria knows how to welcome champions home. Its harder task is ensuring that the next generation has somewhere to begin. As the Flamingos receive the applause their World Cup triumph deserves, the question that matters most is what will remain after the receptions end.

On 7 November, Nigeria defeated Japan 2–1 in Morocco to win the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, securing the first FIFA world title for an African women’s team. The achievement belongs first to the players and those who prepared them. The responsibility it places before Nigeria extends much further.

We produce people capable of competing with the best yet struggle to build institutions ordinary citizens can trust. Why must so much Nigerian excellence require extraordinary effort against avoidable obstacles?

The Flamingos recovered from an opening defeat by Poland to record six consecutive victories. Their first result did not become their destiny. Without pretending to know every dressing-room decision, we can recognise the discipline of sustaining purpose while correcting performance.

Our institutions too often struggle with that discipline. A disappointing programme acquires a new name; a stalled project attracts another committee. Officials defend decisions long after evidence demands reconsideration. Where admitting failure threatens a career more than repeating it, concealment becomes an organisational skill.

Victory, however, is no certificate of institutional health. Exceptional teams can overcome weak arrangements, and success can obscure defects that defeat would expose. We must establish what helped these players, what obstructed them and which conditions can be sustained. Administrators who claim the glory must accept the scrutiny.

Our fascination with exceptional Nigerians also obscures those who never become visible. We celebrate the doctor thriving overseas and the entrepreneur attracting investment. We rarely encounter the equally promising student whose education collapsed, or the athlete who stopped competing because transport became unaffordable. Their absence from the national story does not diminish the national loss.

Talent develops through nourishment, education, practice and encouragement. Calling it abundant can become an excuse for withholding investment. A serious country must examine who never reached the starting line, alongside those who reached the summit.

Afrobeats illustrates how creativity grows through effective commercial channels. Artists and producers built its foundations; management, distribution and international partnerships widened its reach. Yet global attention does not guarantee a secure livelihood. Fair contracts, ownership and transparent accounting help determine whether success becomes sustainable.

Technology offers a similar lesson. Behind a dependable financial platform are engineers, compliance specialists and customer service teams coordinating decisions. Customers experience organisational competence whenever a transaction succeeds or a complaint is resolved. Neither private ownership nor public status guarantees that competence. Recruitment, responsibility and accountability matter more than the label.

Jamaica’s school athletics championships demonstrate the value of recurring opportunity. Behind celebrated sprinters lies an established route through coaching and competition. Promising children benefit when the journey begins before anyone knows their names.

Nigeria too often confuses infrastructure with institutions. A stadium can be commissioned in an afternoon; a credible sporting programme takes years. Facilities require maintenance, coaches need dependable pay, and competitions need calendars that survive administrative changes. These obligations produce few spectacular photographs. They determine whether public investment becomes useful or ceremonial.

Continuity requires records, evaluation and capable successors. When everything depends on one minister or federation president, departure can erase accumulated knowledge. Patronage and opaque spending compound that fragility. Another workshop cannot correct incentives that reward loyalty over competence. Transparent selection and consequences for misconduct must reach influential people.

A meaningful response to the Flamingos’ triumph would connect schools, community clubs and national teams through a sustained national development programme. Regular competitions, qualified coaches and continuing education should measure progress. Funding commitments need named owners and published milestones. Accountability matters most between tournaments, when attention is scarce and development actually happens.

The champions themselves deserve medical care, education and support through the transition into senior football. Injury or lost form must not turn a celebrated player into an abandoned biography. National gratitude should outlast national usefulness.

For girls watching from home, victory makes a distant future imaginable. Safe facilities, effective safeguarding and education alongside training can make that possibility credible. Most will never represent Nigeria. They still deserve the health, confidence and friendships organised sport can offer. Everyday provision is the most demanding test of institutional seriousness.

Poverty, insecurity and unreliable infrastructure remain formidable constraints. Good administration cannot replace equipment or a living wage. It can prevent scarce resources from being squandered. Institutional failure is measured in lost time, diminished choices and lives made unnecessarily difficult.

The Flamingos have earned their place in history. Nigeria must decide what their achievement changes. A fitting tribute would be a girl entering a functioning local competition a year from now because this victory persuaded someone to sustain it. The speeches will be forgotten. The opportunity must remain.

*Dr Peterside is a management and leadership turnaround expert.