Ukraine President, Zelensky

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Berlin Thursday for a “Coalition of the Willing” summit where Kyiv’s allies were to signal steadfast support and push for a European role in any future peace talks.

The meeting – co-hosted by the leaders of Germany, France and Britain – was being held shortly after unprecedented three-way talks in China between US President Donald Trump, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping.

The goal of the Berlin summit was to boost Europe’s role in any efforts to end the continent’s worst conflict since World War II, in a process so far dominated by Washington, Moscow and Kyiv.

Zelensky wrote on X that “we are doing everything we can to ensure that Europe’s presence in the negotiation process is fully represented”.

A so-called E5 core group – made up of Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Poland as well as EU officials – is expected to represent Europe in any potential peace negotiations.

US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff also arrived at the chancellery for the summit, expected to bring more than 25 European leaders as well as EU and NATO chiefs.

The US envoys were expected to face questions on the China talks, where the three presidents agreed a brief “peace declaration” that touched on “strategic stability” but made no mention of the war in Ukraine.

Putin, speaking later in China, said Russia had invited European officials, through diplomatic channels, to Moscow to discuss whether they should participate in US-led talks on ending the Ukraine war.

“We understand that discussing issues linked to security in Europe is pointless without the Europeans,” Putin told a press conference.

However, he also said Moscow could not accept any kind of military ties between Ukraine and Europe as part of a deal to end the war.

Billions needed for arms

Kushner wrote on X that he and Witkoff hoped “to further strengthen our close coordination with Ukraine and Europe, work toward a unified position on the key elements of a lasting peace, and to jointly prepare the agenda and proposed format for the next round of multilateral negotiations”.

He added that the talks would also explore how the coalition “can contribute to post-war security arrangements, including credible guarantees for Ukraine and a broader framework that strengthens European stability and reduces the risk of future conflict”.

Germany has emerged as the biggest provider of military aid to Ukraine since Trump scaled back US support and is also rapidly rebuilding its own military to deter a hostile Russia.

Merz has insisted that all 27 EU member states help finance Ukraine as it faces a 70-billion-euro ($77-billion) funding shortfall next year.

The European Union on Wednesday proposed members give Ukraine an extra 45-billion-euro loan to help plug the finance gap.

Russia has sought to link an end to the Ukraine war with a complete overhaul of the European security architecture that would push NATO further away from its borders.

Merz, speaking last week, dismissed that idea: “Russia wants to talk about questions of a European security architecture. We do not need to discuss that, it already exists.”

The Germany summit comes as the war enters its fifth gruelling winter, with Russian strikes hammering Ukraine’s energy and transport infrastructure.

Ukraine is in urgent need of interceptors, especially US-made Patriot missiles, at a time when the Middle East war has deepened a global shortage.

Ukraine has meanwhile targeted Russian oil facilities and again attacked the bridge connecting annexed Crimea to Russia on Thursday, the third time in a week the key transport artery had been targeted.

Putin, speaking in China after the trilateral summit, vowed that “we will respond to these attacks. Our response will be far more painful than Kyiv’s attack on the bridge.”

Vanguard News