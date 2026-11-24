…Over 27,000 cases of sexual, gender-based violence documented

...ActionAid calls for stronger law enforcement to end GBV

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA — The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has said gender-based violence (GBV) costs Nigeria about $3 billion annually, representing approximately 1.5 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Sulaiman-Ibrahim disclosed this in Abuja on Monday during a press briefing to mark the commencement of the 2026 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

She said the economic and social consequences of GBV included loss of productivity, physical deformities, depression, healthcare challenges, family breakdown, school dropouts and job losses.

The minister also disclosed that more than 27,000 cases of sexual and gender-based violence were documented in the most recent reporting cycle, warning that millions of cases remained unreported.

She said one in three Nigerian women aged 15 to 49 had experienced physical or sexual violence.

According to her, the trauma suffered by survivors is often compounded by societal stigma, which leaves many battling low self-esteem and other psychological consequences.

She called for concerted efforts by government and non-state actors to provide support and assistance to survivors.

“We cannot afford to merely count these numbers. We must turn remembrance into rescue,” she said.

The minister said her ministry was collaborating with state governments to establish sexual assault referral centres in every local government area to improve access to support services at the grassroots.

She added that the government was also pursuing a vision of establishing sexual assault centres in every ward under the Union of Social Impact Intervention.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim commended development partners, including the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), UNICEF, World Bank, Spring Projects, Ideas International, WaterAid, ActionAid, Policy Innovation Centre, Save the Children, Women at Risk International Foundation and Safe Jobmas, for their contributions to efforts against GBV.

Meanwhile, the Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria, Andrew Mamedu, represented by the organisation’s Women’s Rights Specialist, Niri Goyit, described gender-based violence as a grave human rights violation that continues to undermine the dignity, safety and opportunities of millions of women and girls.

Citing findings from the 2024 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey, Mamedu said 21 per cent of women aged 15 to 49 had experienced physical or sexual violence, while 23 per cent of ever-married or partnered women had experienced physical, sexual or emotional violence from their current or most recent partners.

He stressed that ending GBV required effective implementation of existing laws, adequately funded survivor-support services, accessible justice systems and accountability for perpetrators, regardless of their status or influence.

Speaking on the 2026 16 Days of Activism theme, ‘UNiTE to End Violence Against Women and Girls: Ensure Justice, Protect Survivors, End Impunity’, he called on federal and state governments, security agencies, justice institutions, civil society organisations, development partners, the media and community leaders to translate commitments into measurable action.

He urged governments and relevant institutions to strengthen enforcement of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act and other protective legal frameworks, close implementation gaps and invest in safe, accessible and survivor-centred services.

Mamedu also called for measures to ensure that every woman and girl could access justice, irrespective of her location or socioeconomic circumstances.

Also speaking, the UNFPA Resident Representative in Nigeria, Ms. Muriel Mafico, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to ending sexual and gender-based violence, with the message: “Name it. Believe it. End it.”

She said violence that remained unnamed often went unaddressed, describing the identification of all forms of GBV as a critical first step towards justice and prevention.

“Violence against women and girls must never be normalised, excused or concealed. Whether it occurs in our homes, communities, institutions or digital spaces, every survivor deserves to be heard, protected, and supported to access justice,” Mafico said.