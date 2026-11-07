Gas transportation network not responsible for power generation drop – NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has said its gas transportation network remains available to supply gas to power generating stations nationwide, insisting that transportation constraints are not responsible for the current decline in electricity generation.

The national oil company said operational records of its subsidiary, NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company Limited (NGIC), showed no transportation-related constraints within its network that could explain the drop in power generation.

NNPC disclosed this in a statement issued by its Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Andy Odeh, in Abuja on Friday.

The clarification followed a November 5 statement by the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO), which attributed the decline in electricity generation partly to limited gas availability and reduced water inflows into hydroelectric power stations.

However, NNPC said its clarification was specifically about the operational status of its gas transportation infrastructure, noting that gas production, commercial supply arrangements and actual deliveries to individual power plants were separate issues requiring independent assessment.

The company said gas production had grown by about 10 per cent year-to-date in 2026, attributing the increase to the Federal Government’s gas development and monetisation agenda.

“Gas supply availability is therefore not a challenge as NNPC remains committed to supporting efforts to improve electricity generation through safe, reliable and efficient gas supply and transportation,” the statement said.

NNPC further explained that determining the causes of the generation shortfall required an assessment of other components of the gas-to-power value chain.

These, it said, included the availability and operational readiness of generating units, plant maintenance schedules and actual gas offtake by power stations.

The company stressed that the factors must be examined alongside gas supply data to establish the specific causes of the decline in electricity generation.

It also called for a coordinated review of operational data by gas suppliers, transporters, power generators and NISO to identify constraints and guide appropriate interventions.

NNPC reaffirmed its commitment to developing dependable energy infrastructure and collaborating with stakeholders to translate the country’s gas resources into more reliable electricity supply for Nigerians.