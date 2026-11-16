Gas explosion rocks NNPC station in Lagos, damages school

By Esther Onyegbula & Olasunkanmi Akoni

A gas explosion at a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) filling station at Savannah Bus Stop, Command, Ejigbo, Lagos State, triggered a fire that spread to an adjoining school, damaging parts of its premises.

No casualty was recorded in the incident, which occurred at about 1 p.m., as the school, Saint Lawrence Greater Height School, was closed for the weekend.

The Controller-General of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, confirmed the incident, saying the prompt intervention of firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to other sections of the school and causing further damage.

Adeseye said the agency received a distress call at 12:50 p.m. and arrived at the scene at 1:13 p.m. following reports of an explosion and an ensuing fire at the filling station.

She said firefighters from the Ejigbo, Ikeja and Bolade fire stations were immediately deployed to the scene to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to neighbouring buildings.

According to her, the intensity of the explosion caused the fire to spread rapidly from the filling station to the adjoining school, affecting parts of the institution’s premises.

She, however, said the firefighters worked collaboratively to bring the situation under control and prevented the fire from engulfing other sections of the school.

“No casualty was recorded in the incident,” Adeseye stated.

She added that preliminary investigations had commenced to establish the circumstances surrounding the explosion.

The incident has renewed concerns over the safety risks associated with gas-related operations at filling stations, particularly facilities located close to schools and other public institutions.

The fire service urged members of the public to remain safety-conscious as investigations into the cause of the explosion continue.

Vanguard Newspaper