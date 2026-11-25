Chelsea loanee Alejandro Garnacho has removed references to Aston Villa from his Instagram profile amid uncertainty over his future at the Premier League club.

The Argentine forward, who joined Villa on loan from Chelsea in July, has struggled to secure regular playing time under manager Unai Emery, making just 95 minutes of appearances across competitions.

According to reports, the development attracted attention on Wednesday after fans noticed that the 22 year old had deleted all mentions of Aston Villa from his Instagram page, which has more than 10 million followers.

Garnacho’s situation at the club has reportedly become more difficult after Emery left him out of the matchday squad for the third consecutive game on Tuesday night.

The Villa manager included two goalkeepers among his substitutes but left one available place on the bench unused.

The former Manchester United winger is yet to start a match for the club since his arrival, raising questions about whether he will remain at Villa Park for the duration of his loan spell.

Chelsea could also face complications with the arrangement, as they were reportedly hoping to recoup about £42 million from the deal. Garnacho’s limited involvement could make that prospect more difficult.

Despite removing Villa references, his Instagram profile reportedly retains several posts relating to Manchester United and Argentina. His FA Cup triumph with United also remains pinned to the top of the page.

His situation has drawn comparisons with Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott’s loan spell at Aston Villa during the 2025/26 season. Elliott was reportedly sidelined amid concerns that his number of appearances could trigger an obligation-to-buy clause in his loan agreement.

Former England midfielder Danny Murphy has also weighed in on Garnacho’s situation, insisting that his exclusion from the team is not a reflection of his footballing ability.