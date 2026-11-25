By Adegboyega Adeleye

Cardiff councillors have approved plans allowing the Tyson Fury versus Anthony Joshua fight at the Principality Stadium to run into the early hours of December 12, despite residents’ concerns over noise, antisocial behaviour and public safety.

According to the BBC, Cardiff Council’s Licensing Sub Committee approved a one-night extension allowing hospitality boxes to serve alcohol until 3am, with the stadium closing at 3.30am.

The fight is scheduled for December 11, with the ring walk expected at 1am and the opening bell at about 1.30am to accommodate prime-time television coverage in the United States.

The committee was told that 130 police officers and 1,600 stewards would be deployed. Some 450 stewards will be assigned to spectators seated on the stadium pitch. None of the residents who objected attended the meeting.

South Wales Police Chief Inspector Huw Thomas said the length of the programme meant officers were treating it as a “three-day event”. Stadium director Mark Williams said organisers were expecting a capacity crowd of 77,000 if all tickets sold.

Measures to address concerns include additional early-morning trains, noise monitoring and no external public address system. Breathalysers will be used at stadium entrances for spectators who appear intoxicated.

Committee chair Grace Ferguson-Thorne said the security arrangements, stewarding levels and planned closure of the stadium roof were “really reassuring”.

The Principality Stadium has hosted late-night boxing before. Joe Calzaghe’s 2007 victory over Mikkel Kessler began at about 2am to suit US television audiences.

Anthony Joshua’s 2018 fight against Joseph Parker drew more than 78,000 spectators, setting an attendance record for the venue.