Full list: Messi makes FIFPRO World 11 as Ronaldo misses out

Lionel Messi has been named in the 2026 FIFPRO Men’s World 11, extending his record as the most-selected player in the award’s history, while Cristiano Ronaldo failed to make the final team.

Messi returns to the prestigious team for the first time since 2023, taking his record number of appearances to 18. The Argentine first made the selection in 2007 and has continued to earn recognition from fellow professional footballers across successive generations.

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal also made history after becoming the first player to earn two FIFPRO World 11 selections before turning 20. The Spain international was also included in last year’s team.

Yamal joins fellow Spanish players David Raya, Pau Cubarsi and Rodri in the 2026 selection, taking Spain’s record tally of Men’s World 11 appearances to 53.

The team was unveiled following votes from 19,806 professional male footballers across 73 countries, making it one of the few major football awards decided exclusively by players.

Since 2005, FIFPRO has invited professional footballers worldwide to vote for the players they believe have delivered the most impressive performances during the assessment period.

2026 FIFPRO Men’s World 11

Goalkeeper

David Raya (Arsenal, Spain)

Defenders

Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona, Spain)

Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain, Morocco)

Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain, Portugal)

Midfielders

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, England)

Rodri (Manchester City/Barcelona, Spain)

Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain, Portugal)

Forwards

Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway)

Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid, France)

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami, Argentina)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, Spain)

How the voting worked

Professional footballers cast their votes through a secure digital platform provided by FIFPRO and its affiliated player unions.

For the 2026 edition, players were assessed based on their performances between August 4, 2025, and July 19, 2026. To qualify, footballers must have featured in at least 30 official matches during the period.

Each voter selected their three best performers in four categories: goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward.

The goalkeeper and the three players with the most votes in each of the defensive, midfield and attacking categories secured their

places in the team.

The final position was awarded to the remaining outfield player with the highest number of votes.

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