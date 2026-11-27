Italy has listed 14 African countries whose citizens are eligible to apply for work visas under its 2026–2028 immigration programme, offering employment opportunities to foreign workers across several sectors of its economy.

Nigeria is among the African countries on the list, alongside Ghana, Senegal, Morocco, Egypt and 10 others.

The programme forms part of Italy’s broader labour migration policy, which seeks to admit foreign workers to address labour shortages and meet the country’s employment needs.

Under the programme, the Italian government has reserved 25,000 work permits annually for citizens of 38 designated countries, including the 14 African nations.

The African countries named are:

Algeria Ivory Coast Egypt Ethiopia The Gambia Ghana Mali Morocco Mauritius Niger Nigeria Senegal Sudan Tunisia.

The employment opportunities cover sectors including agriculture, forestry, fishing, food production, manufacturing, construction, wholesale and retail trade, hospitality, tourism, transportation, logistics, healthcare and social assistance.

According to the Italian Ministry of Labour and Social Policies, the immigration programme provides for a total of 497,550 foreign workers to enter Italy between 2026 and 2028.

The allocation is divided into 164,850 workers for 2026, 165,850 for 2027 and 166,850 for 2028. The figures cover seasonal and non-seasonal employment as well as self-employment.

However, inclusion on the list does not automatically guarantee a work visa. Applicants must secure employment from an Italian employer, who is generally required to apply for the relevant work authorisation, known as nulla osta, before the worker proceeds with the visa application.

For the 2026 allocation, applications for seasonal agricultural jobs were scheduled to open on January 12, while those for seasonal tourism jobs were scheduled for February 9. Applications for non-seasonal employment under the relevant categories were scheduled for February 16 and 18, 2026.

The programme is part of Italy’s efforts to address labour shortages through regulated migration while strengthening cooperation with countries of origin.

Vanguard News