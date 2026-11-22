The Federal Government, FG has announced 19 international job vacancies for qualified Nigerians at the African Space Agency and the General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The vacancies, announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, comprise five positions at the African Space Agency headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, and 14 positions at the OIC headquarters in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The ministry disclosed this in two separate vacancy announcements dated Friday, November 20, 2026, signed by its spokesperson, Oluwafemi Adeniyi, and shared on its official Facebook page on Saturday.

According to the ministry, the African Space Agency is recruiting for five positions, with application deadlines of November 25 and December 10, 2026.

The positions include Director, Corporate Services (D-1); Director-General, African Space Agency (D-2); Head of Legal Affairs (Grade P-5); Senior Finance Officer (P3); and Senior Human Resources Officer (P3).

The ministry said interested and qualified Nigerians should visit the agency’s official website at https://africanspaceagency.org for details of the eligibility requirements and application procedures.

For the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the ministry announced 14 vacancies across its departments and specialised units.

The positions include Director-General of Political Affairs; Director, Administration Department; Director, Information Department; Director, Conference Department; Director, Muslim Communities and Minorities; Director, African Affairs; and Director, European Affairs and International Organisations.

Others are Head of Human Resources (PP2); Professional Officer, Human Resources (PP2); Professional Officers, Administration Department (P2); Director, Peace, Security and Mediation Unit; Chief of HRC Office – IUT; Registrar – IUT; and Deputy Internal Auditor – IUT.

The ministry said the application deadlines for the OIC positions range from November 29 to December 24, 2026.

It urged interested and qualified Nigerians to visit the organisation’s official vacancy portal at https://www.oic-oci.org/en/vacancies for information on the specific requirements, application procedures and deadlines for each position.

How to apply

Interested Nigerians can apply through the following official platforms:

African Space Agency: Visit https://africanspaceagency.org, navigate to the recruitment or careers section, and check the available positions, eligibility criteria and application instructions. Organisation of Islamic Cooperation: Visit https://www.oic-oci.org/en/vacancies, select the relevant vacancy and follow the stated application procedure.

Applicants are advised to review the requirements for their preferred positions and submit their applications before the respective deadlines.

Vanguard News