Full list: Canada lists foreigners eligible for rural permanent residence

Canada has outlined six eligibility requirements for foreign nationals seeking permanent residence through its Rural Community Immigration Program, a pathway designed to attract skilled immigrants to participating rural communities across the country.

The programme offers permanent residence to eligible foreigners who want to work and settle in selected Canadian communities, particularly areas seeking skilled migrants to fill positions that cannot be filled by local residents.

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), participating communities will approve designated employers to recruit skilled foreign nationals for available positions.

To qualify for permanent residence under the programme, applicants must obtain a valid recommendation certificate from a participating community and secure a valid job offer from a designated employer within that community.

They must also have at least one year, equivalent to 1,560 hours, of related work experience within the previous three years.

Other requirements include demonstrating language proficiency through an approved test, possessing a Canadian educational credential or its foreign equivalent, and providing proof of sufficient funds to support themselves and their families.

Full list of eligibility requirements

According to IRCC, foreigners seeking permanent residence through the programme must meet the following six requirements:

Community recommendation: Obtain a valid recommendation certificate from a participating community in Canada. Valid job offer: Secure a valid job offer from a designated employer within the participating community. Work experience: Have at least one year (1,560 hours) of related work experience within the past three years. Language proficiency: Demonstrate English or French language ability by taking an approved language test. Educational qualification: Possess a Canadian educational credential or a foreign equivalent. Proof of funds: Provide evidence of having sufficient money to support themselves and their families after arriving in Canada.

The programme is designed to help participating rural communities attract skilled foreign nationals while providing immigrants with an opportunity to obtain permanent residence and establish themselves in Canada.

Applicants are required to satisfy the eligibility conditions and secure the necessary community recommendation and employment offer before applying for permanent residence.

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