The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unveiled five finalists for the 2026 Women’s Player of the Year award, with Malawi sisters Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga leading a shortlist featuring some of the continent’s outstanding footballers.

Cameroon’s Monique Ngock, Zambia’s Barbra Banda and Morocco’s Hanane Aït El Haj complete the five-player list for African women’s football’s highest individual honour.

The finalists were selected from an initial shortlist of 10 nominees based on their performances for club and country during the year.

The shortlist reflects an eventful year for women’s football in Africa, highlighted by Cameroon’s historic triumph at the

TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) Morocco 2026 and Malawi’s remarkable run to the final on their tournament debut.

The winner will be announced at the CAF Awards 2026 in Lagos, Nigeria, on Wednesday, December 2, at the Professor Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Arts, popularly known as the National Theatre.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 7pm Nigerian time.

5 finalists for CAF Women’s Player of the Year 2026

1. Monique Ngock (Cameroon / Washington Spirit)

Cameroon’s Monique Ngock earned a place among the finalists following her influential performances in helping the Indomitable Lionesses win their first WAFCON title at the 2026 tournament in Morocco.

The midfielder was named Best Player of the Tournament after playing a key role in Cameroon’s historic campaign, which ended with a 3-0 victory over Malawi in the final in Rabat.

Her commanding displays, technical ability and leadership in midfield also earned her a place in CAF’s official Team of the Tournament.

Her contributions to the national team, alongside her performances for US club Washington Spirit, have strengthened her reputation as one of Africa’s leading midfielders.

2. Temwa Chawinga (Malawi / Kansas City Current)

Temwa Chawinga enjoyed an outstanding year, helping Malawi reach the WAFCON 2026 final on their tournament debut and secure historic qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

The forward won the Golden Boot at the tournament after scoring five goals and providing two assists.

She finished level on goals with Zambia’s Barbra Banda and Cameroon’s Marie Ngah Manga but claimed the award on the strength of her assists.

Temwa’s performances also earned her a place in CAF’s Team of the Tournament.

3. Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi / OL Lyonnes)

Tabitha Chawinga joins her younger sister Temwa on the final shortlist after playing an important role in Malawi’s impressive campaign at WAFCON 2026.

The OL Lyonnes forward brought experience, creativity and goalscoring quality to the Malawian side as they defied expectations to reach the final.

Her performances earned her a place in CAF’s Team of the Tournament, while her achievements in European club football further underline her status among Africa’s leading players.

4. Barbra Banda (Zambia / Orlando Pride)

Zambia’s Barbra Banda is seeking a second CAF Women’s Player of the Year award after winning the honour in 2024.

The Orlando Pride forward maintained her reputation as one of Africa’s most dangerous attackers, scoring five goals at WAFCON 2026 to finish joint-top of the tournament’s scoring chart.

Despite Zambia’s elimination in the group stage, her individual performances earned her a place in CAF’s Team of the Tournament.

5. Hanane Aït El Haj (Morocco / Deportivo Alavés)

Morocco’s Hanane Aït El Haj completes the shortlist following her impressive performances for the Atlas Lionesses at WAFCON 2026.

The defender recorded four assists at the tournament and earned a place in CAF’s official Team of the Tournament.

Her contributions to Morocco’s national team, alongside her performances for Spanish club Deportivo Alavés, have earned her recognition among the continent’s outstanding footballers.

The five finalists will now compete for the individual honour, with the winner to be unveiled at the CAF Awards ceremony in Lagos on December 2.