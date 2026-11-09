Full list: 2026/2027 FA Cup second round fixtures confirmed

Wimborne Town have been handed a home tie against Bradford City in the second round of the FA Cup, while Leicester City will travel to non-league side Dover Athletic.

Seventh-tier Wimborne are among the lowest-ranked teams remaining in the competition after producing one of the biggest upsets of the first round by defeating League Two side Crawley Town.

The Magpies will now welcome League One outfit Bradford City as they look to continue their impressive FA Cup run.

Leicester, who won the competition in 2021, must overcome Dover Athletic away from home to book their place in the third round.

Leyton Orient will host Port Vale, last season’s quarter-finalists, while 2013 FA Cup winners Wigan Athletic have been drawn against Barnsley in an all-League One encounter.

Jack Wilshere’s Luton Town will travel to AFC Fylde, while the winner of the postponed Plymouth Parkway versus Berkhamsted tie will host Barnet.

The second-round fixtures will be played across the weekend of December 5, 2026.

FA Cup second-round fixtures