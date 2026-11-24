Egypt remain the most successful country in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON with seven titles, followed by Cameroon and Ghana, who have won the continental competition five and four times respectively.

Nigeria are among five countries in the top four positions, having lifted the trophy three times since making their debut at the tournament.

The Super Eagles won their first AFCON title in 1980, when Nigeria hosted the competition and defeated Algeria 3-0 in the final. They secured their second crown in Tunisia in 1994, beating Zambia 2-1, before claiming their third title in South Africa in 2013 with a 1-0 victory over Burkina Faso.

Côte d’Ivoire are also three-time champions, having won the tournament in 1992, 2015 and 2023.

Egypt lead the all-time standings with seven titles, having dominated the competition in its early years and later enjoyed a remarkable run of three consecutive championships in 2006, 2008 and 2010.

Cameroon occupy second place with five titles, while Ghana are third with four. Ghana’s last triumph came in 1982, while Cameroon’s most recent success was in 2017.

Algeria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo have each won the competition twice. Algeria claimed their titles in 1990 and 2019, while DR Congo won in 1968 and 1974, when the country competed under the names Congo-Kinshasa and Zaire.

Morocco are also credited with two titles, following the Confederation of African Football’s March 2026 decision to award them the 2025 AFCON trophy. Senegal had initially won the final 1-0 after extra time, but CAF’s Appeal Board later ruled that the Senegalese team had forfeited the match and recorded a 3-0 victory for Morocco.

Senegal subsequently appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which was expected to issue its ruling on November 24, 2026. The outcome of that appeal could affect the official title record.

Seven other countries have won the AFCON title once. They are Ethiopia, Sudan, Congo, South Africa, Tunisia, Zambia and Senegal.

Below is the ranking of countries by the number of AFCON titles won:

Egypt – 7 titles: 1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008 and 2010. Cameroon – 5 titles: 1984, 1988, 2000, 2002 and 2017. Ghana – 4 titles: 1963, 1965, 1978 and 1982. Nigeria – 3 titles: 1980, 1994 and 2013. Côte d’Ivoire – 3 titles: 1992, 2015 and 2023. Algeria – 2 titles: 1990 and 2019. DR Congo – 2 titles: 1968 and 1974 Senegal – 2 titles: 2021, 2025 Ethiopia – 1 title: 1962. Sudan – 1 title: 1970. Congo – 1 title: 1972. South Africa – 1 title: 1996. Tunisia – 1 title: 2004. Zambia – 1 title: 2012. Morocco – 1 title: 1976

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