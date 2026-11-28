By Prisca Sam-Duru

Lovers of Fuji music are in for a treat as Fuji Vibrations, an annual celebration returns to Lagos. The event is scheduled for Thursday, December 3, 2026, at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Now in its sixth year, the live music platform continues its mission to preserve, promote and reimagine Fuji music, bringing together legendary performers, emerging talents and audiences from across generations.

The 2026 edition, themed “Timeless”, celebrates a genre that has consistently evolved without losing its identity. From its origins in the Yoruba-speaking communities of southwestern Nigeria to its unmistakable influence on contemporary Afrobeats, Fuji has remained an enduring part of Nigeria’s expression.

This year’s line-up features an exciting mix of emerging and established Fuji artistes. Representing the emerging generation are Musa Talent, Bukola OmoDaddy and Sanjay Rasheed Abefe. They will share the stage with established names including Atawewe, SK Sensation, Taye Currency, Shefiu Alao, King Saheed Osupa, Obesere and K1 De Ultimate.

Since its debut in 2020, FUJI: A Opera has facilitated the introduction of the genre to new audiences through exhibitions, live performances and brand collaborations, including its international showcase at The Africa Centre in London. Its flagship concert, Fuji Vibrations, has become a fixture on Lagos’ December entertainment calendar, bringing together thousands of music lovers and some of the genre’s most celebrated performers.

Speaking ahead of this year’s edition, Bobo Omotayo, Founder of FUJI: A Opera, said: “One of the most remarkable things about Fuji is how it continues to find new audiences without losing the people who have loved it for decades. The music our parents listened to is still very much part of the soundtrack of our lives today. You hear its influence everywhere, particularly in contemporary Nigerian music. That’s what “Timeless” means to us. It’s a celebration of a genre that has never stopped evolving, and the extraordinary musicians who have kept it alive.”

Beyond the performances, Fuji Vibrations has become known for its vibrant celebration of Nigerian fashion and culture, particularly its annual signature aso-ebi, which has grown into a much-anticipated tradition among attendees. This year’s official colour is purple, with guests encouraged to interpret the colour through their own personal styles.

The 2026 edition is supported by Supakomando, ZURI, Regal Dry Gin, whose partnerships reflect a shared commitment to celebrating Nigerian music, creativity and heritage.

The event is also supported by the Lagos State Government, LASPARK, Events By Claud, AWCA, Dave Acoustics Production, Cantagali and DALA, whose contributions help bring the annual celebration to life.

FUJI: A Opera also continues its longstanding collaboration with the Fuji Musicians Association of Nigeria (FUMAN), an important partner in its efforts to honour the genre’s pioneers while creating opportunities for a new generation of performers.

Vanguard News