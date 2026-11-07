Fubara to Tinubu: You stood with us in difficult times; we’ll stand with you

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has pledged the state’s support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027, saying the people are ready to reciprocate the President’s support during their challenging moments.

Fubara said Rivers State had not forgotten Tinubu’s intervention and support during the political crisis that rocked the state, assuring him of their backing as he seeks a renewed mandate.

The governor disclosed this in a statement posted on his X platform on Saturday after welcoming Tinubu to Rivers State for the All Progressives Congress (APC) South-South presidential campaign rally.

He expressed appreciation to the President for his intervention and commitment to restoring peace, stability and development in the state.

“Rivers State has not forgotten your support in our most challenging moments. As you stood with us, we are ready to stand firmly with you as you seek a renewed mandate in 2027,” Fubara said.

The governor said his administration and the people of the state remained committed to building a peaceful, stronger and more prosperous Nigeria.

He also reaffirmed Rivers State’s support for Tinubu, declaring: “Rivers State is with you, Mr President!”